Sonus Networks has officially changed its name to Ribbon Communications following its merger with GENBAND.
The ticker symbol of the company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market is now “RBBN”.
“Our new name is not just about connecting point “a” to point “b”. It reflects our strong desire to continue moving the real-time communications industry forward by dramatically improving the communications experience and encompassing the ability to ensure our contact points are elegantly and seamlessly simple to create, manage and monitor. Ribbon Communications serves as the connection across all of our worlds,” stated Ray Dolan, the company's CEO.
Mr. Dolan added, "With humans more connected in so many different ways than ever before, the real-time communications we rely on must become a more comprehensive, engaging, and all-encompassing experience. Additionally, the new Ribbon Communications name reflects the unparalleled suite of real-time communications software solutions that the combined company brings to the market. Ribbon Communications is ready to deliver the flexibility, security and stability that today's digital life requires, enabling better business outcomes."
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
Ribbon Communications takes off -- Sonus + GenBand
