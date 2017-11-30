Radisys cites $5 million order from Asian customer

Radisys received an approximately $5 million order for its MediaEngine product from its large Asian customer, of which roughly $4 million is expected to be shipped in the fourth quarter of 2017, with the remainder of the order to be fulfilled in early 2018. In addition, Radisys announced that this customer recently made a cash payment of approximately $4.7 million against an existing accounts receivable balance.



“This order further validates the value-add of our MediaEngine solution as well as the strength of the relationship with our large Asian customer,” said Brian Bronson, Radisys President and Chief Executive Officer. “A portion of the order was factored into our outlook for the fourth quarter, and we now have increased confidence in the guidance range provided as part of our earnings call on November 7th.”