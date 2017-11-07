Proofpoint acquires Cloudmark for $110 million

Proofpoint, a cybersecurity company based in Sunnyvale, California, agreed to acquire Cloudmark, which specializes in messaging security and threat intelligence for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and mobile carriers worldwide. The price is $110 million in cash.



Cloudmark correlates email threat telemetry data into its Global Threat Network, including intelligence derived from malware campaigns and targeted attacks like spear phishing and business email compromise (BEC).



Proofpoint plans to integrate the Cloudmark Global Threat Network into its Nexus platform, which powers Proofpoint’s product effectiveness across the portfolio covering email, social media, mobile and SaaS products.



“We are excited to welcome Cloudmark’s ISP and mobile carrier customers to Proofpoint,” said Gary Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Proofpoint. “By combining the threat intelligence from Cloudmark with the Proofpoint Nexus platform, we can better protect all of our customers – both enterprises and ISPs – from today’s rapidly evolving threats.”