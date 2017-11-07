Private equity firm acquires AVST, a developer of Unified Communications software

StoneCalibre, a privately funded investment firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired Applied Voice & Speech Technologies (AVST), a developer of software-based Unified Communications (UC) solutions for businesses.



AVST has now been merged with XMedius Solutions Inc. The new company, which will have its headquarters in Montreal, will focus on communication tools that leverage voice and data through IP networks using different types of enterprise-grade solutions, either on-premises or in the cloud. AVST designs, delivers and supports software-based UC voice solutions. XMedius provides secure file exchange software solutions. Together, AVST and XMedius have over 500 partners and nearly 4,500 active customers worldwide.



"We are extremely pleased to announce this compelling transaction, as it brings together two highly complementary companies as part of the StoneCalibre family", said Brian Wall, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of StoneCalibre. "Both have long track records of innovation and commitment to helping their customers build cutting-edge solutions for today's business environments. And, while AVST focuses on improving the productivity of its customers' communications, XMedius enables those communications to be secure."