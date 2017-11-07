Orange and Red Hat collaborate on network virtualization

Red Hat is collaborating with Orange on open source community projects to accelerate technology innovation in network virtualization. The joint engineering program aims to deliver additional features supporting NFV into OpenStack and other open source communities.



The collaboration recently led to the integration of the OpenStack BGP VPN project and its reference implementation (BaGPipe). This would let telecom operators mutually interconnect Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) or NFV datacenters and businesses, using industry-standard routing technologies.



In addition, Orange is using Red Hat OpenStack Platform for its network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVi) deployments as part of its network transformation strategy.



