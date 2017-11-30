OIF starts work on long reach and medium reach CEI-112G

The Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) has begun work on long reach (LR) and medium reach (MR) CEI-112G. The goal is to define an interface to enable high-loss 112G backplane channels. This project will also facilitate direct attach copper (DAC) cable channel links at 112G. The CEI-112G-MR project will develop specifications for a chip-to-chip (c2c) interface which can also be used to support applications of 112Gx2 (224G), and 112Gx4 (448G) with reduced power, complexity, and enhanced density.



The CEI-112G-LR project builds upon two existing 100G serial electrical link projects.



“These projects build upon the relevant and foundational 56G and 112G CEI roadmap the OIF has established,” said Nathan Tracy of TE Connectivity and OIF vice president of marketing. “The industry continues to look to the OIF to deliver interoperable implementation agreements that will drive adoption of both 100 Gb/s serial applications and the interfaces needed to address higher bandwidth.”





