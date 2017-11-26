NVIDIA extends AI healthcare partnership with GE

NVIDIA is working with GE to bring the most sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) to GE Healthcare’s 500,000 imaging devices globally.



The partnership, which was detailed at the 103rd annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), includes a new NVIDIA-powered Revolution Frontier CT, advancements to the Vivid E95 4D Ultrasound and development of GE Healthcare’s Applied Intelligence analytics platform.



NVIDIA said its AI computing platform accelerates image processing in the new CT system by 2X.



NVIDIA notes that hhe average hospital generates 50 petabytes of data annually, through medical images, clinical charts and sensors, as well as operational and financial sources, providing many opportunities to accelerate data processing flows.





