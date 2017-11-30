Nutanix posts revenue of $275.6 million, up 46% year-over-year

Nutanix reported quarterly revenue of $275.6 million, up 46% year-over-year from $188.6 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $61.5 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $140.3 million last year.



Nutanix ended the first quarter of fiscal 2018 with 7,813 end-customers, adding over 760 new end-customers during the quarter. First quarter customer wins included ConocoPhillips; JLL; Leonardo SpA; Scholastic Inc.; Shinsegae; Toyota Motor North America, Inc. and Trek Bicycle Corporation.



Nutanix noted that it had 49 customers with deals over $1 million in the quarter, up 36% YoY.



“Over the coming quarters we will thoughtfully adopt a software-centric strategy. Customers will continue to experience the same simple purchasing process and high-quality customer service. With a strong instinct for go-to-market, an imminent and differentiated roadmap for hybrid cloud, and a diverse executive team, I'm very much looking forward to a strong performance in the remainder of fiscal 2018,” stated Dheeraj Pandey, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Nutanix.