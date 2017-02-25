NTT East implements Cisco NFV

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation has adopted a full-stack, ETSI-compliant NFV solution validated and supported by Cisco for its new Maruraku Office service, which is aimed at small and medium enterprises and which consolidates Internet lines, firewalls, routers, storage and business phones in the cloud.
Specifically, NTT East deployed Cisco Network Services Orchestrator (NSO), Cisco Elastic Services Controller (ESC), and the Cisco Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI) solution, including Cisco Virtual Topology System (VTS) and Cisco Virtualized Infrastructure Manager (VIM).
