NTT Communications to Acquire Secure-24

NTT Communications (NTT Com) agreed to acquire Secure-24 Intermediate Holdings, Inc. (Secure-24), a U.S.-based leading provider of comprehensive managed services. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Secure 24, which is based in Southfield, Michigan, uses proprietary automated operation tools to deliver managed security services.



NTT Com and NTT Group companies including Dimension Data expect to combine Secure-24 services to enhance their ability to meet hybrid IT requirements, including Secure-24’s portfolio of managed application and database services, including SAP, SAP HANA, Oracle, Hyperion, JD Edwards, Microsoft, Epic, custom, industry and other mission-critical applications.



