NTT Com plans data center expansion in Africa

NTT Communications (NTT Com) is looking to deliver its Nexcenter data center service in the African continent.



The service will be delivered through Internet Solutions of South Africa, which is a subsidiary of Dimension Data and NTT Communications.



The first colocation services will launch in December of this year under the Nexcenter brand at Internet Solutions’ Parklands data center in Johannesburg. The data center will deliver globally-standardized Nexcenter service meeting more than 300 standards governing facilities and operations.



The Nexcenter certified “Parklands Data Center” is located in the heart of Johannesburg’s main business district. The building houses approximately 1,900 square meters of server room facilities over four floors, and provides 1.3 MW of standby battery power. Emergency generators provide power redundancy to a 2N level, and have a fuel capacity that allows for 45 hours of uninterrupted operation. The air conditioning facilities offer cooling system redundancy to N+1 level, and the building’s network topology incorporates an internet exchange (IX) point, improving routing efficiency and fault tolerance. The facility is built to meet TIA942 Tier 3, SOC2 Type2, Type1 and ISO27001 standards. It is planned to expand the building through the addition of a new tower wholly designed by the facility standards of Nexcenter™ to provide 570 high density racks with 2.2 MW power in July 2018.