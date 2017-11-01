NTT Com launches low latency Tokyo-Chicago link

NTT Communications (NTT Com) has launched an ultra-low-latency connectivity service between Tokyo and Chicago.



The JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct links the financial markets of Tokyo operated by Japan Exchange Group (JPX), including the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and the Cermak data center used by trading firms in Chicago. For the lowest latency, NTT Com’s point of presence (PoP) in the JPX colocation center connects directly to the PC-1, NTT Com’s submarine cable linking Japan and U.S. in the shortest route available.



NTT Com is also offering low-latency connections between JPX and financial markets in Hong Kong and Singapore. The high-speed connections can be used for high-frequency algorithm trading.





