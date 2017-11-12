NTT Com and Dimension Data to integrate their clouds

Dimension Data, the global technology solutions and services provider, and NTT Communications, the ICT solutions and international communications business within NTT Group, will create a single ‘cloud powerhouse’ by bringing together their cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capabilities under the management of NTT Communications.



Dimension Data is a subsidiary of the NTT Group based in South Africa and with operations in 48 countries.



Both NTT Communications and Dimension Data will retain their existing strategic partnerships under the new structure.



NTT Communications said it will be able to deliver new hybrid IT solutions that offer greater visibility, automation, management and governance.



Katsumi Nakata, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT Communications said: “We’re excited that our augmented capabilities and broadened footprint will take us to the next level in global cloud IaaS platform, coupled with one of the largest software-defined network services that connect over 190 countries worldwide, more than 140 global data centres, and the world’s leading Tier 1 IP network. We are confident that we will continue to deliver superior results and contribute significantly to the success of both our clients and our cloud business.”



Dimension Data Group Chief Executive Officer, Jason Goodall said: “Combining our cloud IaaS assets provides enterprises on their hybrid IT journey with a unique combination of services and expertise, on a global basis. We’ll deliver services at-scale and provide a level of innovation not currently available in the managed cloud-based hybrid IT solutions space.”





