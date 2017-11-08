Netflix deploys Infinera Cloud Xpress 2

Netflix has deployed the Infinera Cloud Xpress 2 to expand their delivery capacity for streaming videos.



Netflix has over 100 million members in over 190 countries and delivers more than 125 million hours of streaming TV shows and movies per day.



Infinera's Cloud Xpress 2 supports simple point-and-click provisioning and the highest plug-and-play combination of capacity and reach available, delivering 1.2 terabits per second of capacity up to 130 kilometers without any external equipment. Infinera Instant Bandwidth enables Netflix to activate and pay for additional capacity in minutes, reducing initial cost of deployment while remaining responsive to dynamic capacity demands.



“The Infinera Cloud Xpress 2 makes it easy to deploy new high-capacity links between our Open Connect content delivery points of presence and quickly scale capacity to match demand,” said Dave Temkin, vice president of global networks, Netflix.



“We are honored to work with Netflix to help improve the delivery of streaming videos for its more than 100 million members around the world,” said Pete Dale, vice president of sales, cloud and content at Infinera. “The Netflix deployments demonstrate the exceptional simplicity and operational efficiency of the terabit-scale Cloud Xpress 2.”