Netflix and Deutsche Telekom reach international deal

Deutsche Telekom announced an international partnership with Netflix covering all Deutsche Telekom subsidiaries.





Netflix is now available in 4K to EntertainTV customers in Germany.

In Poland, Netflix is available as part of T-Mobile offers since 2016. Most recently the parties launched a new offer where T-Mobile Netherlands combined its strong Unlimited data offer with a Netflix promotion giving customers a six months gift offer for the Netflix service.

Additionally Deutsche Telekom customers in Germany, Poland, Croatia, Greece and Romania can get unlimited streaming of Netflix over mobile networks with the participation of Netflix in the respective video zero rating offers (StreamOn) providing Deutsche Telekom customers the ultimate mobile video experience.

“We want to ensure the best content offering and TV experience for our customers and will work with Netflix to further expand our great partnership”, noted Thomas Kicker, Senior Vice President Group Partnering of Deutsche Telekom.