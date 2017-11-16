Movistar Argentina launches 5G trial with Ericsson

Movistar Argentina, which is a subsidiary of Telefónica, has conducted a 5G trial in conjunction with Ericsson.
The trial, which took place in Buenos Aires, used Ericsson’s mmWave 28GHz 5G Test Bed solution. The companies report a peak speed of 20Gbps.
Base stations and device prototypes were used to show advanced 5G technologies, including Massive MIMO, massive beamforming, Distributed MIMO, Multi-user MIMO, and beam tracking, which together offered multi-gigabit data rates and ultra-low latency that are key requirements for future consumer mobile broadband and industrial use cases.
