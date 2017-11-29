Microsemi acquires Vectron's timing business

Microsemi has acquired the high-performance timing business of Vectron International, a Knowles company, for $130 million, excluding working capital adjustments.



Vectron specializes in frequency control, sensor and hybrid solutions using the very latest techniques in both bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW)-based designs from DC to microwave frequencies. Products include crystals and crystal oscillators; frequency translators; clock and data recovery products; SAW filters; SAW oscillators; crystal filters; SAW and BAW based sensors and components used in telecommunications, data communications, frequency synthesizers, timing, navigation, military, aerospace, medical and instrumentation systems.