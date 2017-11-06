Mellanox intros Innova-2 FPGA-based adapter

Mellanox Technologies introduced its Innova-2 product family of FPGA-based smart network adapters for range of applications including security, cloud, Big Data, deep learning, NFV and high-performance computing.



The Innova-2 adapters will be offered in multiple configurations, either open for customers’ specific applications or pre-programmed for security applications with encryption acceleration such as IPsec, TLS/SSL and more. The Innova-2 family of dual-port Ethernet and InfiniBand network adapters supports network speeds of 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100Gb/s, while the PCIe Gen4 and OpenCAPI (Coherent Accelerator Processor Interface) host connections offer low-latency and high-bandwidth.



Mellanox said this new line of Innova-2 adapters delivers 6X higher performance while reducing total cost of ownership by 10X when compared to alternative options. The new products combine the company's ConnectX-5 25/40/50/100Gb/s Ethernet and InfiniBand network adapters with a Xilinx UltraScale™ FPGA accelerator.



“The Innova-2 product line brings new levels of acceleration to Mellanox intelligent interconnect solutions,” said Gilad Shainer vice president of Marketing, Mellanox Technologies. “We are pleased to equip our customers with new capabilities to develop their own innovative ideas, whether related to security, big-data analytics, deep learning training and inferencing, cloud and other applications. The solution allows our customers to achieve unprecedented performance and flexibility for the most demanding market needs.”