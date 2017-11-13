Mellanox: Infiniband powers most Supercomputers

InfiniBand solutions accelerate 77 percent of the new high-performance computing systems on the TOP500 list deployed since the previous list (June 2017 to November 2017), according to Mellanox Technologies.



Some highlights:





Mellanox accelerates the fastest supercomputer on the list

InfiniBand connects 2 of top 5 systems - #1 (China) and #4 (Japan)

InfiniBand connects 6 times more new HPC systems versus proprietary interconnects (June’17 - Nov’17)

InfiniBand connects 15 times more new HPC systems versus Ethernet (June’17 - Nov’17)

InfiniBand connects 77% of new HPC systems (June’17 – Nov’17)

Mellanox connects 39 percent of overall TOP500 systems (192 systems, InfiniBand and Ethernet)

InfiniBand connects 33 percent of the total TOP500 systems (164 systems)

InfiniBand connects 60 percent of the HPC TOP500 systems

25G Ethernet first appearance on the Nov’17 TOP500 list (China Hyperscale companies) - 19 systems

Mellanox connects all of 25G, 40G and 100G Ethernet systems on the Nov’17 TOP500 list

InfiniBand is the most used high-speed Interconnect on the TOP500

“Due to its smart acceleration and offload advantages, InfiniBand connects the vast majority of the new TOP500 high-performance computing and deep learning systems deployed in the last 6 months. Furthermore, InfiniBand accelerates the fastest supercomputer in the world and in China, the fastest supercomputer in Japan, and has been selected to connect the fastest supercomputers in Canada, and in the US. By delivering highest applications performance, scalability and robustness, InfiniBand enables users to maximize their data center return on investment and improve their total cost of ownership by 50 percent,” said Eyal Waldman, president and CEO of Mellanox Technologies.“We are also happy to see our 25 Gigabit and above Ethernet solutions on the TOP500 list, representing the adoption of our Ethernet NICs, switches and cables in hyperscale and cloud companies, as they deliver highest efficiency to these platforms. Finally, we are excited to showcase our HDR 200Gb/s switch systems portfolio at the Supercomputing’17 conference, as we plan to release our HDR InfiniBand solutions in the first half of next year, further increasing the technology advantage of Mellanox in high-performance computing, cloud, Web2.0, database, deep learning and compute and storage platforms.”