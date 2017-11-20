Monday, November 20, 2017

#MEF17 LSO Hackathon Overview

Monday, November 20, 2017    No comments



The MEF17 LSO Hackathon attracted participants to work on several projects in various layers of lifecycle service orchestration, says Bithika Khargaria, Technical Program Manager, Office of the CTO at MEF. Here's an overview of the hackathon.

 The MEF17 LSO Hackathon attracted participants to work on several projects in various layers of lifecycle service orchestration, says Bithika Khargaria, Technical Program Manager, Office of the CTO at MEF. Here's an overview of the hackathon.

see video: https://youtu.be/aKULtp7q0oc


0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also