MEF 3.0 - a Bigger Picture





MEF 3.0 is a milestone opportunity to build on the success of Carrier Ethernet to transform the industry, says Michael Strople, President, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Group; Chairman, MEF.



MEF 3.0 is a bigger idea because it incorporates networking, big bandwidth, and adds agile, assured, and orchestrated. It broadens the expanse of MEF and will bring in a larger community.



See video: https://youtu.be/8aZ4l9ttisw



