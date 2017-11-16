MEF 3.0 is a milestone opportunity to build on the success of Carrier Ethernet to transform the industry, says Michael Strople, President, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Group; Chairman, MEF.
MEF 3.0 is a bigger idea because it incorporates networking, big bandwidth, and adds agile, assured, and orchestrated. It broadens the expanse of MEF and will bring in a larger community.
See video: https://youtu.be/8aZ4l9ttisw
Thursday, November 16, 2017
MEF 3.0 - a Bigger Picture
Thursday, November 16, 2017 #MEF17
