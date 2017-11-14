MACOM reports network infrastructure slowdown in China

MACOM reported revenue of $698.8 million for its fiscal year ended September 29, 2017, an increase of 28.4%, compared to $544.3 million in fiscal year 2016. Gross profit was $326.9 million, an increase of 16.1%, compared to $281.6 million in fiscal year 2016. Fiscal year 2017 gross margin was 46.8%, compared to 51.7% in fiscal year 2016.



FY 17 fourth quarter revenue was $166.4 million, an increase of 9.0%, compared to $152.7 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and a decrease of 14.5% compared to $194.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter. Gross profit was $86.9 million, an increase of 6.2% compared to $81.8 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter, and a decrease of 6.2% compared to $92.6 million in the prior fiscal quarter.



"As expected, fiscal Q4 was a very challenging quarter, as we navigated through a hard pause in network infrastructure demand in China, impacting our entire range of Networks businesses," remarked John Croteau, President and CEO of MACOM. "Networks was down 25% sequentially, though it still grew 3% year on year. Somewhat offsetting the decline in Networks, we had a very strong quarter in our A&D and multi-market businesses, which grew 32% and 16% year-over-year, respectively.



"In the December quarter, we expect Networks demand to remain soft, and the A&D and Multi-market businesses to return to more normalized levels. We expect the December quarter will be the bottom of the down-cycle in network infrastructure, which appears to be on the verge of turning.



"We see 2018 providing a more positive environment. In addition to expecting a cyclical recovery in Telecom networks, we’ve expanded our customer footprint, and several of our secular growth drivers look to be approaching major inflection points as we secure deals with industry franchise players. We believe we are poised to be a major beneficiary of the upgrade from 40G to 100G CWDM that’s well underway inside the Data Center."