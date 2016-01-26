Juniper intros disaggregated Optical Line System

Juniper Networks is introducing a new optical line solution that disaggregates hardware from network control software.
The new optical solution, which features the Juniper Programmable Photonic Layer and new TCX1000 Series Programmable ROADM aims to bring flexibility, cost control and multi-layer visibility to packet-optical transport.
The new TCX1000 is enabled by a colorless, directionless, flex-grid ready programmable ROADM device from Lumentum. The ROADM supports 100G, 200G, 400G rates and above, without having to upgrade line system hardware.
Juniper's proNX Optical Director microservices-based optical network management and control software uses a microservices-based architecture that allows operators to integrate customer and third-party applications in an agile operational environment. Additionally, proNX Optical Director uses a standards-based YANG API to integrate seamlessly with Juniper Networks NorthStar Controller, which enables network visibility and coordination from Layer 0 to Layer 3.
Juniper said operators can now confidently disaggregate the line system hardware from the transponder layer and from the photonic layer control plane to better optimize the network for use cases such as data center interconnect.
"The continuously evolving dynamics presented by the cloud requires that all elements of the network be agile, open and easily disaggregated -- and Juniper is ensuring that the optical layer follows suit. Closed systems that prevent true agility abound, but Juniper understands the importance of disaggregation and we're excited to give customers the power to move faster within the cloud era with a true turnkey solution for end-to-end packet optical network operation," stated Donyel Jones-Williams, Director of Service Provider Portfolio Marketing, Juniper Networks.
Juniper unveils Cloud-Grade Networking
Juniper Networks has announced new developments with Cloud-Grade Networking, designed to offer service providers and enterprises a simplified way of building cloud networks that allow faster provision of services.
Juniper's Cloud-Grade Networking establishes a new set of principles for the way applications and services are architected, delivered and secured and combines telemetry, automation and machine learning capabilities to support the transition to the cloud.
Cloud-Grade Networking is based on four principles: a platform-first approach, disaggregation, a Self-Driving Network, and software-defined security. This foundation is designed to bring cloud agility and scale to network operators, speed innovation and streamline operations. Leveraging new orchestration and automation capabilities, this approach combines carrier-grade reach and reliability with enterprise-grade control and usability.
Juniper's Cloud-Grade Networking approach specifically features:
1. Junos Node Slicing, based on the ability of Junos OS to support the convergence of multiple concurrent network functions on the same physical routing infrastructure by decoupling the network software from the underlying infrastructure.
2. Universal Chassis, a cloud-grade chassis supported on the new PTX10008, PTX10016, QFX10008 and QFX10016, and in the future the MX series line cards, which allows customers to standardise on a hardware platform across the data centre, core and network edge; by decoupling line cards from the physical chassis, users can reduce the operational complexity of sourcing, procuring and deploying disparate routing platforms across different use cases.
3. Professional services (PS), including two new automation PS engagements, with a PS that provides continuous network infrastructure integration to automate design, test, deployment and audit network environments, enabling evaluation of new network changes within hours.
4. NorthStar controller enhancements, with Juniper's wide-area network SDN offering extended support for Source Packet Routing in Networking (SPRING) for more precise traffic engineering control and programmability across the network, plus support for real-time stream telemetry via the Junos Telemetry Interface (JTI).
Juniper to Acquire BTI Systems for Metro Optical and DCI
Juniper Networks has agreed to acquire BTI Systems, a supplier of cloud and metro networking systems and software. Financial terms were not disclosed.
BTI Systems, which is based in Ottawa, features a software-driven metro optical networking architecture. BTI’s flagship metro packet optical networking system (BTI 7800 Series Packet Optical Transport platform) offers high-density 10G/40G/100G connectivity for metro service providers. The platform leverages 100G Coherent modules and features integrated ROADM capability and MPLS switching. The compact BTI 7000 Series integrates MEF Carrier Ethernet 2.0-certified switching, 10G WDM optical layer and 2 Degree and 4 Degree ROADM Dynamic Optical Layer capability. BTI's Intelligent Cloud Connect platform for data center interconnect delivers up to 3.36Tbps of full duplex wavelength capacity in a compact 14RU footprint, and is scalable to more than 10Tbps in a single rack. The company claims more than 380 customers (service providers, content providers, colocation providers and cloud infrastructure companies) in over 40 countries.
Juniper said the acquisition will accelerate its delivery of open and automated packet optical transport solutions that integrate with its NorthStar Controller, including network management features that enable end-to-end provisioning of new services. The deal is expected to close in Q2 of this year.
