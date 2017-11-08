Ixia's new BreakingPoint Cloud stress tests cloud security

Ixia announced BreakingPoint Cloud, a software as a service (SaaS) solution that safely models data breaches and threat vectors to deliver quantifiable evidence and immediate insight into the effectiveness of cloud-based data and application security, whether private, public, or hybrid.



The service is powered by a high assurance threat intelligence feed provided by Ixia’s Application Threat Intelligence (ATI) Research Center. Ixia said its service can help eliminate security misconfigurations, understand the impact of a new risk before it happens, and provide evidence to support security audits.



"BreakingPoint Cloud is a proactive, risk assessment solution for public cloud and on-premise and hybrid networks that uses data-driven evidence to help customers ensure that their security controls are continuously working at optimum capacity, and can mitigate the latest breaches," stated Sunil Kalidindi, vice president of product management at Ixia, a Keysight Business.





