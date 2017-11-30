Italy's TIM evaluates ADTRAN

TIM, Italy’s leading telco and ICT group, will evaluate ADTRAN’s SD-Access solution within its analysis of the advantages and the flexibility offered by SDN architectures applied to its ultra-broadband fiber access network.



ADTRAN said its Mosaic SD-Access solution enables service providers to better compete with emerging OTT providers operating at web-scale. ADTRAN will demonstrate the potential of an open, SDN-controlled network providing a reliable, scalable network that allows quick and efficient deployment of current and next-generation services.



“Operators in highly competitive environments are challenged to extend Gigabit services due to the time and cost that can be associated with traditional optical access technologies,” says Ronan Kelly, CTO EMEA and APAC, ADTRAN. “With SDN and NFV innovation, operators like TIM can significantly accelerate Gigabit Society goals by launching flexible Gigabit services that dramatically reduce subscriber disruption and time-to-market.”



“TIM is actively working on the evolution of the access network towards an open, easily upgradeable and programmable asset with greater operational efficiency, lower TCO and improved service automation,” comments Andrea Calvi, head of network innovation in TIM. “These are the features we plan to assess on ADTRAN’s solution as part of the ongoing collaboration on our way to achieving the European Commission’s Gigabit Society goals.”



