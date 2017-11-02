Interxion posts 18% year over year revenue growth in Q3

Interxion reported Q3 revenue of €124.6 million, up 18% over the same period last year. Recurring revenue increased by 17% to €117.4 million. Net income decreased by 4% to €10.1 million and adjusted net income2 increased by 24% to €10.7 million.



Operational highlights

Equipped space4 increased by 1,900 square metres in the quarter to 118,900 square metres.

Revenue generating space4 increased by 2,100 square metres in the quarter to 97,100 square metres.

Utilisation rate at the end of the quarter was 82%.

During the third quarter, Interxion completed the following major expansions: 1,100 sqm expansion in Frankfurt, 300 sqm expansion in Stockholm, and 400 sqm expansion in Zurich.

Revenue generating space at the end of the third quarter of 2017 was 97,100 square metres, compared with 84,100 square metres at the end of the third quarter of 2016 and 95,000 square metres at the end of the second quarter of 2017.



“Interxion delivered strong financial and operational results in the third quarter, with 18% revenue growth year-over-year, driven by 21% revenue growth in our Big 4 markets and 14% growth in the Rest of Europe,” said David Ruberg, Interxion’s Chief Executive Officer. “Strong and well diversified bookings in the quarter confirmed the value of our communities of interest and reflect the growing demand that we are experiencing across our European footprint and in our target segments. Consequently, we are increasing our full year revenue guidance and narrowing Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the top end of our previously announced range.”



