Interoute opens Virtual Data Centre in Sydney

Interoute has opened a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Sydney, Australia.



The PoP will host the 18th Interoute Virtual Data Centre (VDC) globally, the company’s third in the Asia Pacific region. It offers resilient connectivity to Interoute’s Singapore and Hong Kong locations



Interoute cited growing customer demand for expanded global cloud coverage in the Asia Pacific region.



The Sydney POP also and extends the reach of Interoute’s new Edge SD-WAN services.



The Interoute Cloud Fabric binds together all Interoute VDC cloud zones, co-location facilities, PoPs, as well as third-party cloud providers with Interoute’s ultra-low latency private network backbone.



