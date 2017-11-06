Intel announced a partnership with AMD to tie together its high-performance processors with discrete graphics processors using the Intel Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology along with a new power-sharing framework.
The goal is to reduce the usual silicon footprint to less than half that of standard discrete components on a motherboard.
The first implementation matches the new 8th Gen Intel Core Core H-series processor, second generation High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2) and a custom-to-Intel third-party discrete graphics chip from AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group – all in a single processor package.
“Our collaboration with Intel expands the installed base for AMD Radeon GPUs and brings to market a differentiated solution for high-performance graphics,” said Scott Herkelman, vice president and general manager, AMD Radeon Technologies Group. “Together we are offering gamers and content creators the opportunity to have a thinner-and-lighter PC capable of delivering discrete performance-tier graphics experiences in AAA games and content creation applications. This new semi-custom GPU puts the performance and capabilities of Radeon graphics into the hands of an expanded set of enthusiasts who want the best visual experience possible.”
Monday, November 6, 2017
Intel partners with AMD on Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge for GPUs
