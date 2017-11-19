Iliad's revenues rise 6.6% yoy - growth indicators in France

Iliad reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2017 as its number of 4G subs and FTTH customers across France continued to rise.



Iliad's consolidated revenues rose 6.6% year on year in the first nine months of 2017, to €3,710 million. During that period, revenues for Broadband and Ultra-Fast Broadband climbed 4.7% to €2,087 million and Mobile revenues advanced 9.0% to €1,630 million.



Some highlights:





250,000 new mobile subscribers during the latest quarter – the net growth being fully attributable to the €19.99/month Free Mobile Plan

Iliad now serves a total of 7.4 million 4G subscribers at September 30, 2017, with average monthly data usage of almost 7 GB

Iliad's 4G users have an average download speed of 37 Mbps

Added 64,000 new FTTH subscribers in the latest quarter for a total of nearly 500,000 subscribers.

Ongoing deployment of 4G frequencies, with 1,100 sites newly equipped to use 1,800 MHz, 100 new sites equipped for 700 MHz and 560 sites for 2,600 MHz. Iliad's 4G network now covers more than 84% of the French population.

Iliad's 3G network now has a total of 11,300 sites, representing an increase of over 1,000 during the quarter.



