IDC: Worldwide IT and Business Services reach $475B in 1H17

IDC sees a steady increase in spending for IT and business services worldwide.



According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker, revenues for IT Services and Business Services totaled $475 billion in the first half of 2017 (1H17), an increase of 4.0% year over year. IDC expects worldwide services revenues to surpass $1.0 trillion in 2018.



The largest subcategories for 1H17 were as follows:





Business process outsourcing - $92.9 billion

Systems integration - $62.1 billion

Business consulting

IT outsourcing and software deploy and support services.

Hosting infrastructure services

On a geographic basis, the United States was the largest services market with revenues of $216.7 billion in 1H17. Western Europe was the second largest region, followed by Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan)(APeJ). The markets with the fastest year-over-year growth in 1H17 were APeJ, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), and the United States. Only two of the eight regions (Japan and the Middle East & Africa) recorded a decline in services revenue in 1H17.