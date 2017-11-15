Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Rackspace have partnered to offer an OpenStack Private Cloud managed service.
The companies said their Private cloud will offer benefits of a public cloud - cloud-like utility pricing, elastic infrastructure and simplified IT – in the enterprises' own data center, a colocation facility or a datacenter managed by Rackspace.
“The launch of OpenStack Private Cloud with pay per use infrastructure delivered by Rackspace and HPE marks a pivotal moment in the private cloud market and in the industry at large,” said Antonio Neri, president of HPE. “This experience is the best of the cloud and on-premises worlds, and we fully expect this simple pay-per-use technology model to change the way enterprises make technology decisions.”
HPE and Rackspace partner on OpenStack Private Cloud
