HPE and Rackspace partner on OpenStack Private Cloud

Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Rackspace have partnered to offer an OpenStack Private Cloud managed service.



The companies said their Private cloud will offer benefits of a public cloud - cloud-like utility pricing, elastic infrastructure and simplified IT – in the enterprises' own data center, a colocation facility or a datacenter managed by Rackspace.



“The launch of OpenStack Private Cloud with pay per use infrastructure delivered by Rackspace and HPE marks a pivotal moment in the private cloud market and in the industry at large,” said Antonio Neri, president of HPE. “This experience is the best of the cloud and on-premises worlds, and we fully expect this simple pay-per-use technology model to change the way enterprises make technology decisions.”