Google Cloud Platform will open a new data center region in Hong Kong in 2018.
The GCP Hong Kong region is being designed for high availability, launching with three zones to protect against service disruptions.
Hong Kong will be the sixth GCP region in Asia Pacific, joining the recently launched Mumbai, Sydney, and Singapore regions, as well as Taiwan and Tokyo.
Google says it has other Asia Pacific investments in the works.
Tuesday, November 28, 2017
Google plans cloud data center in Hong Kong
