Google launches Cloud Spanner Multi-Region with Five 9s SLA

Google announced the general availability of its Cloud Spanner Multi-Region configurations, which enables application developers to achieve synchronous replication of transactions across regions and continents.



Google describes Cloud Spanner as "the first and only enterprise-grade, globally distributed and strongly consistent database service built specifically for the cloud that combines the benefits and familiarity of relational database semantics with non-relational scale and performance."



So, regardless of location, Cloud Spanner can read and write up-to-date (strongly consistent) data globally and do so with minimal latency for end users. Google is promising a 99.999% availability SLA with no planned downtime.



Google Cloud Spanner also ensures database resiliency in the even of regional failure.





