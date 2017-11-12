Google chops latency of its Andromeda SDN stack by 40%

Google released a new edition of its Andromeda SDN stack that reduces network latency between Compute Engine VMs by 40% over the previous version.



Andromeda 2.1, which underpins all of Google Cloud Platform (GCP), introduces a hypervisor bypass that builds on virtio, the Linux paravirtualization standard for device drivers. This enables the Compute Engine guest VM and the Andromeda software switch to communicate directly via shared memory network queues, bypassing the hypervisor completely for performance-sensitive per-packet operations.Google noted that is has cut the latency of its SDN stack by nearly a factor of 8 since it first launched Andromeda in 2014.