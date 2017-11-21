GCP trims pricing for cloud GPUs, SSDs

The Google Cloud Platform (GCP) is trimming the cost of NVIDIA Tesla GPUs attached to on-demand Google Compute Engine virtual machines by up to 36 percent. In US regions, each K80 GPU attached to a VM is priced at $0.45 per hour while each P100 costs $1.46 per hour.



This lowers the cost of running highly parallelized compute tasks on VMs and GPUs.



GCP is also lowering the price of preemptible Local SSDs by almost 40 percent compared to on-demand Local SSDs. In the US this means $0.048 per GB-month.





