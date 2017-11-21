France-IX deploys Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform

France-IX, the leading Internet Exchange in France, has deployed the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform in major data center sites in the Paris metro area to support high-capacity, low latency nx100G optical connectivity. Initially, three data center sites were connected this summer. The deployment will continue on the entire France-IX backbone during 2018.



Coriant said its G30 solution enables France-IX to simplify network operations and deliver affordable 100G services to its member community, which includes major carriers, high-growth international carriers, public cloud providers, content delivery networks, content and hosting service providers, as well as video game developer and digital distribution companies.



“A key part of our strategy is to anticipate Internet traffic growth and maximize the performance of our network to meet our members’ expectations for reliable and affordable Internet exchange services – today and into the future,” said Simon Muyal, Chief Technical Officer at France-IX. “After rigorous analysis of competing DWDM solutions, we selected the Coriant Groove G30 for its cost-competitive system density, power efficiency, and ease of operations that enables us to quickly scale optical capacity as the service demand cycles of our member community accelerate.”



