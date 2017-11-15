Facebook to triple the size of its Los Lunas data center

Roughly one year after it announced plans to build one of its hyperscale data centers in Los Lunas, New Mexico, Facebook announced plans to triple down on its project.



Currently, phase one of Facebook's data center is under construction. This includes two buildings and an admin space, totaling 970,000 square feet.



Facebook now plans to build an additional four buildings on the site, creating a six-building data center campus.The four additional buildings will add nearly 2 million square feet. Facebook now estimates its investment in the Los Lunas Data Center at more than $1 billion into the site. Construction of these phases will continue through 2023.



Los Lunas is located about 40 km (25 miles) south of Albuquerque at an elevation of 1,480 meters (4,856 ft).