Equinix cites wins from Alibaba, Baidu, Blade, Charter, Netflix

Equinix reported quarterly revenue $1,152 million, up 25% year over year (10% yoy on a normalized and constant currency basis), and up 8% over the previous quarter. The figure includes $137 million of revenues from the acquisition of 29 Verizon data centers. Net income was $80 million.
Some highlights:
- Record number of new wins across every vertical in Q3,
- 10 new Fortune 500 wins from the enterprise and financial services verticals
- The network vertical achieved record bookings with expansions from Charter Communications, and with continued momentum within the subsea space from Seaborn Networks and Aqua Comms.
- Interconnection revenues in Q3 grew 31% yoy and 17% year-over-year on a normalized and constant currency basis, significantly outpacing colocation revenues and reflecting the movement towards Interconnection Oriented Architecture.
- Cross-connects between customers increased to more than 248,000, and the Equinix Cloud Exchange platform now serves more than 950 customers.
- Key customer wins and expansions included Alibaba.com, Baidu, Blade, Charter Communications, Netflix, Priceline.com, Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAP, Tencent and Walmart
0 comments:
Post a Comment