Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Equinix cites wins from Alibaba, Baidu, Blade, Charter, Netflix

Wednesday, November 01, 2017  ,  No comments

Equinix reported quarterly revenue $1,152 million, up 25% year over year (10% yoy on a normalized and constant currency basis), and up 8% over the previous quarter. The figure includes $137 million of revenues from the acquisition of 29 Verizon data centers. Net income was $80 million.

Some highlights:

  • Record number of new wins across every vertical in Q3, 
  • 10 new Fortune 500 wins from the enterprise and financial services verticals
  • The network vertical achieved record bookings with expansions from Charter Communications, and with continued momentum within the subsea space from Seaborn Networks and Aqua Comms.
  • Interconnection revenues in Q3 grew 31% yoy and 17% year-over-year on a normalized and constant currency basis, significantly outpacing colocation revenues and reflecting the movement towards Interconnection Oriented Architecture.
  • Cross-connects between customers increased to more than 248,000, and the Equinix Cloud Exchange platform now serves more than 950 customers.
  • Key customer wins and expansions included Alibaba.com, Baidu, Blade, Charter Communications, Netflix, Priceline.com, Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAP, Tencent and Walmart

0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also