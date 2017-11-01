Equinix cites wins from Alibaba, Baidu, Blade, Charter, Netflix

Equinix reported quarterly revenue $1,152 million, up 25% year over year (10% yoy on a normalized and constant currency basis), and up 8% over the previous quarter. The figure includes $137 million of revenues from the acquisition of 29 Verizon data centers. Net income was $80 million.



Some highlights:





Record number of new wins across every vertical in Q3,

10 new Fortune 500 wins from the enterprise and financial services verticals

The network vertical achieved record bookings with expansions from Charter Communications, and with continued momentum within the subsea space from Seaborn Networks and Aqua Comms.

Interconnection revenues in Q3 grew 31% yoy and 17% year-over-year on a normalized and constant currency basis, significantly outpacing colocation revenues and reflecting the movement towards Interconnection Oriented Architecture.

Cross-connects between customers increased to more than 248,000, and the Equinix Cloud Exchange platform now serves more than 950 customers.

Key customer wins and expansions included Alibaba.com, Baidu, Blade, Charter Communications, Netflix, Priceline.com, Oracle, Salesforce.com, SAP, Tencent and Walmart



