EE hits 2.8 Gbps downlink speeds in 5G tests with Huawei

EE, in partnership with Huawei, demonstrated peak downlink speeds of 2.8 Gbps in a test of an end-to-end 5G test network in its UK mobile lab.



The set-up tested an active antenna unit with 64x64 Massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) broadcasting 5G New Radio over 3.5GHz test spectrum. A proof-of-concept Huawei 5G baseband unit delivered consistent 2.8Gbps speeds and sub 5ms latency were delivered end-to-end, rather than just across the air interface.



The companies described the tests as a major step forward for network function virtualisation (NFV) with a fully virtualised 5G core network on commercial-off-the-shelf hardware.



EE is a division of BT, which has a strategic partnership with Huawei.