EE, in partnership with Huawei, demonstrated peak downlink speeds of 2.8 Gbps in a test of an end-to-end 5G test network in its UK mobile lab.
The set-up tested an active antenna unit with 64x64 Massive multiple-input and multiple-output (MIMO) broadcasting 5G New Radio over 3.5GHz test spectrum. A proof-of-concept Huawei 5G baseband unit delivered consistent 2.8Gbps speeds and sub 5ms latency were delivered end-to-end, rather than just across the air interface.
The companies described the tests as a major step forward for network function virtualisation (NFV) with a fully virtualised 5G core network on commercial-off-the-shelf hardware.
EE is a division of BT, which has a strategic partnership with Huawei.
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
EE hits 2.8 Gbps downlink speeds in 5G tests with Huawei
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 BT, EE, Huawei No comments
EE, in partnership with Huawei, demonstrated peak downlink speeds of 2.8 Gbps in a test of an end-to-end 5G test network in its UK mobile lab.
0 comments:
Post a Comment