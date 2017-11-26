Edgecross Consortium gets underway in Japan

A new Edgecross Consortium has been established by NEC, Advantech, Omron Corporation, IBM Japan, Oracle Corporation Japan and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation with the goal of accelerating the market for edge computing.



The Consortium aims to contribute to the promotion of IoT in support of the "Society 5.0" vision proposed by the Japanese government. The mission is to enable data collection from all types of industrial equipment and devices regardless of vendor or network.



Initial activities of the Consortium will begin with the development of specifications for the Edgecross open software platform.



A meeting is scheduled for November 29, 2017 in Tokyo.