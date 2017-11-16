DT opens European Smart Solutions Center in Budapest

Deutsche Telekom company has established a European Smart Solutions Center (ESC), based in Budapest with the goal of consolidating its smart city expertise and activities across the Deutsche Telekom Group.



DT is looking to promote smart city solutions to municipalities in Europe. The new center covers central functions such as marketing, partnering, pre-sales and delivery governance, and works closely with local smart city sales & delivery experts. The center also offers a unique competence in consulting cities to utilize funds for urban development, allocated by the European Union.



DT noted that the European Commission has allocated a budget of 120 million euro to promote free access to wireless connectivity in public places across Europe such as parks, squares public buildings, libraries, health centers and museums. DT is working with Cisco on a package for cities to implement a tailor-made, secure and user-friendly WiFi4EU solution.





