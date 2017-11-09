DOCOMO and Sumitomo Electric test real-time traffic monitoring with 5G

Sumitomo Electric Industries and NTT DOCOMO are looking to 5G to power the real-time collection and delivery of traffic information using high-definition sensors.



Tests, which are being conducted at a course within the Yokohama Works of Sumitomo Electric, use sensors installed along the course and in vehicles.

Traffic information is analyzed in real time and then fed back to drivers and pedestrians.



The vehicles are also equipped with DOCOMO 5G terminals that communicate with DOCOMO 5G base stations at the course.



Sumitomo Electric and DOCOMO will continue to develop their advanced driving-assistance system based on 5G mobile communications.



