Didi Chuxing opens Silicon Valley Lab

Didi Chuxing, the leading ride sharing service in China, opened a U.S. research facility in Mountain View, California. The offices encompass 36,000 square feet and offer capacity for more than 200 employees.



DiDi Labs, which was officially launched in March 2017, focuses on AI-based security and intelligent driving technologies.



Bob Zhang, CTO of Didi Chuxing, said at the campus opening, “It’s been an exciting year for DiDi Labs. Our talented team is growing fast and making important contributions across our key tech areas, from smart-city transportation management, AI ride-matching, to security and new product innovation. ”



Didi Chuxing now has over 450 million users and is handling over 25 million daily rides.



DiDi acquired Uber China in August 2016.