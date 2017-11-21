Deutsche Telekom and Fraunhofer IML open NB-IoT Lab

Deutsche Telekom and the Fraunhofer-Institute for Material Flow and Logistics IML have opened an IoT lab in Dortmund, Germany.



The Telekom Open IoT Lab will host up to six scientists from Fraunhofer IML and three IoT experts from Deutsche Telekom to develop and test industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and get them market ready. The research will concentrate on solutions based on NB-IoT technology.



Deutsche Telekom is now offering NB-IoT commercially throughout all of Germany.





