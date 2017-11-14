CoreSite brings AWS Direct Connect to its Denver data center

CoreSite announced AWS Direct Connect service in its Denver campus (DE1 and DE2), which is located in the center of the city.



CoreSite noted the presence of over 75 network, cloud, and IT service providers within these two data centers.



AWS Direct Connect enables customers to directly access AWS over a private, enterprise-grade network connection.



With this expansion, CoreSite customers have direct access to all AWS Regions globally, with native connectivity to AWS Direct Connect now available in five markets including Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Silicon Valley, and Northern Virginia. In addition, connectivity to AWS Direct Connect is available across seven major markets, including Boston and Chicago, through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.