Ciena expands Packet Networking Portfolio

Ciena is expanding its packet networking portfolio with capabilities that put compute power and high-capacity connectivity closer to end users.



Specifically, Ciena is introducing three new edge products and adding more capacity to its 8700 platform. The new features include:





Edge Access: the new 3926m is a full-featured, carrier-grade platform for 10GbE service delivery that includes an expansion slot for modules supporting third party Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). It could be used for Ethernet business service demarcation supporting added functions, such as third-party vRouter or vEncryptor services. Also offered is a TDM circuit emulation module to support network modernization efforts.

New 5170 Service Aggregation Switch that enables cost-effective delivery of carrier class 100GbE services direct to the customer premise along with dense 10GbE service aggregation in a compact, 1RU form factor. The 5170 is designed with an x86 server which powers Ciena’s Service Aware Operating System (SAOS) software and its open VNF hosting capabilities. Edge Aggregation: Adding more than double the capacity to the existing 8700 Packetwave platform in a space- and power-efficient chassis that gives service providers the scale required to rapidly and cost-effectively deploy more packet-based services. This capability is ideal for services of up to 100Gbps in support of enterprise business services, mobile backhaul and data center interconnect.