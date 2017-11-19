China Mobile, ZTE and Qualcomm show 5G NR system

ZTE, China Mobile, and Qualcomm demonstrated an end-to-end 5G NR Interoperability Data Testing (IoDT) system data connection based on 3GPP R15 standard - an industry first.



The IoDT connection demonstration took place at China Mobile’s 5G Joint Innovation Center, and utilized ZTE’s 5G NR pre-commercial base station and Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G NR sub-6 GHz UE prototype.



The end-to-end 5G NR system operates in 3.5GHz and supports 100MHz bandwidth, compliant with the 3GPP Release-15 5G New Radio layer 1 framework — including the scalable OFDM numerology, new advanced channel coding and modulation schemes, and the low-latency self-contained slot structure.



Li Zhengmao, Vice President of China Mobile Communications Corporation, said: “China Mobile has been committed to promoting the unified global 5G standard with industry partners. The achievement of end-to-end 5G NR interoperable connection testing, compliant with the 3GPP 5G NR standard, is an important milestone of 5G to productization and pre-commercialization from standard. China Mobile is willing to cooperate with other industry leaders, including Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE to promote that the 5G products continue to mature and the 5G industry marches to success.”