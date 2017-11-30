China Mobile signed a strategic cooperation agreement with ZTE covering joint development of smart city, smart home, secure terminal service platform, smart next-generation network operation and maintenance, and next-generation network technologies. The two parties will be committed to co-building a healthy ecosystem as well as encouraging efforts for continuous development in the industry.
The agreement was signed at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference 2017.
Thursday, November 30, 2017
China Mobile and ZTE sign partnership agreement
Thursday, November 30, 2017
