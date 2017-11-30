Thursday, November 30, 2017

China Mobile and ZTE sign partnership agreement

Thursday, November 30, 2017

China Mobile signed a strategic cooperation agreement with ZTE covering joint development of smart city, smart home, secure terminal service platform, smart next-generation network operation and maintenance, and next-generation network technologies. The two parties will be committed to co-building a healthy ecosystem as well as encouraging efforts for continuous development in the industry.

The agreement was signed at the China Mobile Global Partners Conference 2017.

