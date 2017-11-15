CenturyLink and Infinera deliver 2.8 Tbps to SC17

CenturyLink and Infinera partnered to deliver multi-terabit connectivity to this week's SC17, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage and Analysis, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.



Specifically, CenturyLink and Infinera are providing 2.8 terabits per second of capacity between SC17 and research networks around the world, leveraging the CenturyLink core network. CenturyLink operates a robust, global 450,000 route mile fiber network and a 360,000 route mile international transport network. CenturyLink utilizes Infinera for delivery of optical networking.“As the continuous growth of the digital economy expands what is possible, CenturyLink is a trusted partner in an increasingly complex digital world,” said Aamir Hussain, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at CenturyLink. “CenturyLink’s goal is to be the world’s best networking provider and we are well-positioned to address the complex network requirements of research and education institutions. Working with Infinera to deliver 2.8 terabits per second of capacity to SC17 demonstrates our commitment to serving these customers and providing them with the highly secure network connectivity they need.”