BT awards 5-year contract renewal to Ciena for

BT awarded a five-year contract renewal to Ciena to deploy its 6500 Converged Packet Optical Platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The UK-wide deployment, which commenced in summer 2017, will enable BT to grow its optical services business.
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
Wednesday, November 01, 2017
