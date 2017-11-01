Wednesday, November 1, 2017

BT awards 5-year contract renewal to Ciena for

Wednesday, November 01, 2017  , ,  No comments

BT awarded a five-year contract renewal to Ciena to deploy its 6500 Converged Packet Optical Platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The UK-wide deployment, which commenced in summer 2017, will enable BT to grow its optical services business.

0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also